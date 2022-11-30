GloRilla calls out DJ who “lied” about working with her

GloRilla has denied claims made by a DJ who said the pair are working together.

The Arkansas-based DJ – DJ Chambers – took to Facebook to announce that GloRilla called him to collaborate.

“So GloRilla just called me and told me to pack my bags,” he wrote. “It’s time to turn my state up one more time.”

However, GloRilla quickly replied to Chambers in the comment section where she denied having that conversation.

“What are you talking about,” her first response reads. She added: “Ian said shit like dat.”

It’s not the first time that GloRilla has responded to someone on Facebook. She recently gifted a fan $1000 (£829) to help them pay for bills after they tagged the rapper on the app.

“Aye can I borrow 400 until next week?” the fan wrote. “I’LL PAY BACK SUH #HELPASISTAOUT #CASHAPPME.”

GloRilla asked the fan what the money would be spent on before transferring the money via CashApp. The fan later posted a screenshot of the transaction as proof.

GloRilla’s activity on Facebook comes amid a busy time for the rising Memphis star who recently performed at the American Music Awards alongside Cardi B. The pair played their collaborative single ‘Tomorrow 2’, taken from GloRilla’s newly-released debut EP ‘Anyways Life’s Great’.

In a recent interview with NME, GloRilla discussed how ‘Tomorrow 2’ was made, describing her relationship with Cardi.

“I ain’t got a lot of friends, and I’m just easy to deal with,” she said.

“Cardi is my cousin. I was so happy and excited during the whole creative process. Cardi is a really sweet soul and has such a genuine heart, and we come from a similar background, so it was easy to connect. And it was crazy when [‘Tomorrow 2’] hit the charts. I was like, ‘Ah! Ain’t nobody know about me a couple months ago!”