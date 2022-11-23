Glorilla gifts fan $1000 to help pay bills

Glorilla has gifted a fan $1000 (£829) to help them pay their bills after they tagged the rapper on Facebook.

As per HipHopDX, the fan asked Glorilla for financial help last Friday (November 18), writing: “Aye can I borrow 400 until next week?” and then adding, “I’LL PAY BACK SUH #HELPASISTAOUT #CASHAPPME.”

Glorilla then asked the fan what they would be spending the money on, to which they replied that they needed money for bills ahead of their birthday.

In the comments section of the Facebook post, one user backed the woman’s story, writing: “This is my best friend… she works hella hard to take care of three children ALL BY HERSELF while working full time! [She has] been busting her a$$ and she deserves a break…”

Later, the same fan posted a screenshot of the money received on CashApp, with the added message from Glorilla, “Stay blessed.”

Earlier this week, Cardi B and Glorilla joined forces at the American Music Awards for a performance of ‘Tomorrow 2’.

The pair’s new collaboration, a remix of Glorilla’s recent single ‘Tomorrow’, was released in September. ‘Tomorrow’ was released earlier this summer and followed GloRilla’s viral TikTok hit ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’.

Talking to NME about the collaboration in a recent Radar interview, Glorilla said: “I ain’t got a lot of friends, and I’m just easy to deal with. Cardi is my cousin. I was so happy and excited during the whole creative process.

“Cardi is a really sweet soul and has such a genuine heart, and we come from a similar background, so it was easy to connect. And it was crazy when [‘Tomorrow 2’] hit the charts. I was like, ‘Ah! Ain’t nobody know about me a couple months ago!”

In other news, Glorilla was recently nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rap Performance category for ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’.

“The same song they was clowning me & my friends about saying we was Ugly & Dusty just got nominated for a Grammy,” she wrote on Twitter in response to the nomination. “WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE YOU CANNOT FAIL.”

The winners are set to be announced at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony on February 5, 2023.