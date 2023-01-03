Glorilla pays tribute to Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo: “A real legend”

Glorilla has paid tribute to Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo, calling her “a real legend”.

Gangsta Boo – real name Lola Mitchell – passed away over the weekend aged 43. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Taking to Instagram, Glorilla shared screenshots of conversations she’d had with Mitchell. In one, Mitchell wrote: “You’re smashing [it]. As a pioneer of Memphis female rap, I love to see this. Go off.”

Another sees her praising Glorilla’s AMA appearance, where she performed ‘Tomorrow 2’ alongside Cardi B. “You’re legit great at what you [do],” wrote Gangsta Boo.

“I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was,” wrote Glorilla in the accompanying caption. “She always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up. A REAL LEGEND. There will never be another Gangsta Boo.”

Replying to the post, Snoop Dogg wrote “she blessed you. RIP Boo” while Ty Dolla $ign added a string of praying hands emojis.

Both GloRilla and Gangsta Boo appeared on Latto’s 2022 single ‘FTCU’, which also sampled Three 6 Mafia’s ‘Tear Da Club Up’.

Following Mitchell’s death, Glorilla also shared an image of the rapper calling her the “Queen of Memphis FOREVER.”

Gangsta Boo joined Three 6 Mafia when she was just 15 and went on to release countless influential LPs with the group. She also released debut solo album ‘Enquiring Minds’ in 1998.

In 2001, she left Three 6 Mafia to pursue her solo career, releasing further albums ‘Both Worlds *69’ (2001) and ‘Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera’ (2003).

More recently, she has collaborated with Run The Jewels, Blood Orange, Gucci Mane, Clipping. and more, while a new project called ‘The BooPrint’ was reportedly in the works for a 2023 release.

Discussing her influence on the next generation of rappers, Gangsta Boo told Billboard last month: “I have to admit, respectfully and humbly, that I am the blueprint. I hear my cadence in a lot of men and female rappers.”

“I used to run away from it. I used to didn’t want to even give myself flowers because I’ve been so low-key and humble, but I’m on some fuck that shit,” she added. “It’s time to claim what’s mine. I’m one of the main bitches.”