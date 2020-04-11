A new documentary takes music fans behind some of the most memorable moments in Coachella’s history.

The Californian festival was first held in 1999 and celebrated its 20th-anniversary last year.

Over the course of two decades, the event has seen iconic and history-making performances from the likes of Kanye West, Daft Punk, Beyoncé, Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Madonna, and more.

Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert charts the festival’s history, from beginning in the wake of the disastrous Woodstock ’99 to becoming one of the US’ biggest festivals today. It features previously-unseen footage and interviews, plus performances from throughout Coachella’s two decades.

A trailer for the film features contributions from Moby, Ice Cube, and Eilish, with the latter reflecting on her first performance at the event. “I was very nervous about it,” she said. “I was trying to think about why and I was like, ‘Because it’s a big deal, Billie.’” Watch the trailer above and the full documentary on YouTube here.

Coachella 2020 was scheduled to take place between April 10-13 and April 17-20 but has been postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are due to headline the festival.

Meanwhile, production teams behind stage construction at Coachella have been building coronavirus triage tents. Firms such as Choura Events and Gallagher Staging have utilised their experience and workforce to help in the fight against coronavirus in the US.

“We have everything available: Wi-Fi, radios, generators, lighting, restrooms and wash stations,” Joey Gallagher of Gallagher Staging said. “We can build a small city in a day or two, and that’s a need right now.”