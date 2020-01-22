The first trailer for the upcoming Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana has been released.

The film, which goes behind-the-scenes in the pop star’s life, recording studio, and performances is set to be released on Netflix on January 31. It will also be shown in select cinemas following its premiere at Sundance Film Festival tomorrow (January 23).

In the trailer, Swift touches on her decision to speak out about her political beliefs – something she had previously been criticised for remaining quiet on. “I need to be on the right side of history,” she is seen saying at one point, before later she adds: “I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore and it was my own doing.”

Miss Americana – Official Trailer · It’s been a long time coming ✨ Out in select theaters and on @NetflixFilm January 31https://t.co/Ot56y6jnCs pic.twitter.com/lGp1mDvBJI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 22, 2020

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the clip, the musician is shown preparing to perform at the MTV VMAs and in the studio with Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie and Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff. She also explains how she was moulded by record label executives, saying: “Throughout my whole career label executives would say a nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on everyone, a nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you. I became who everybody wanted me to be.”

Watch the trailer for Miss Americana above now.

According to Netflix, the documentary is “a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

Yesterday (January 21), it was confirmed that Swift will release new music alongside Miss Americana. A new song called ‘Only The Young’ will also arrive on January 31 and is featured during the film’s credits.

Advertisement

The film reportedly documents Swift’s process of writing the song, which began after she witnessed the candidates she had backed in the 2018 US midterms — Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper — lose their challenge.