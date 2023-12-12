Go-Go’s’ Jane Wiedlin accuses KROQ DJ and Club Owner Rodney Bingenheimer of sexual abuse

Jane Wiedlin of Go-Go’s has come forward with accusations of sexual abuse against Rodney Bingenheimer.

According to the claims, which were filed in a report by Rolling Stone, Wiedlin is the latest of multiple women to come forward with claims against the KROQ DJ and club owner. In her accusation, she claims that he assaulted her in his nightclub when she was a teenager.

Bingenheimer did not respond to the magazine’s request for comment. NME has also reached out to SiriusXM for a response.

As reported by the outlet – which also includes testimony from four other women – Wiedlin said she was around 15 years old and he was aged 27 when the incident occurred, and it took place as he isolated her in a back room of his Los Angeles club and assaulted her.

“I didn’t know what to do; I was pretty much frozen,” she told Rolling Stone. “I didn’t say anything; I didn’t try to stop him.”

She also added that she has conflicting feelings about the music mogul, as he was a factor in the success of her band, Go-Go’s. “The guy’s a fucking monster, but then he also helped us… the Go-Go’s got our first exposure because of Rodney.”

“I should have said no [the night of the alleged assault], but I didn’t. It wasn’t anything I asked for, but at the same time I wanted to be a sexy young adult or whatever,” she added. “It’s very tangly in my mind. At this stage, I think, ‘Fuck that guy.’ That was wrong. Even if I had asked him to do something, which I didn’t, it wouldn’t have been right. It was illegal and immoral.”

The accusations raised by the musician come in light of a previous lawsuit raised against the DJ last year. Still active, the suit saw the Runaways’ Kari Krome accuse Bingenheimer and Kim Fowley of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Fowley passed in 2015 at the age of 75.

As reported by Rolling Stone, after Krome filed her initial suit the network didn’t comment other than telling Variety that a more detailed response would come the week after, though no response was issued. A rep for SiriusXM also did not reply to multiple requests for comment.

Bingenheimer has never been charged with an offence.

Similarly, one of the women who was also reported as coming forward in the article filed a police report to the Los Angeles Police Department in 2018, although this did not result in charges.

The other women who spoke with Rolling Stone detailed similar experiences, and Wiedlin said in her statement she is coming forward, in part, to show Krome that she is not alone.

Bingenheimer hosted a show on KROQ from 1976 to 2017, and continues to host a weekly radio show on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage channel.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.