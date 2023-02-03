Goanna reinvent ‘Solid Rock’ for 2023 with Moss, Tasman Keith and William Barton

Goanna have shared a reimagined version of their seminal hit ‘Solid Rock’, recruiting Moss, Tasman Keith and William Barton to give it a fierce new energy.

The new track retains the hook and general feel of Goanna’s original – released in September 1982 as the Wadawurrung/Geelong band’s first single – but quickly flips its instrumental into a charged drum’n’bass tune, courtesy of Moss.

“There’s a strength in the energy on this record,” the fellow Wadawurrung artist (who won triple J’s Unearthed collab contest in 2021) said in a press release, “with generations coming together to amplify the same message. It’s such an honour and a full-circle moment to be trusted by Goanna to reimagine ‘Solid Rock’ and inspire next generations to push the boundaries of what is possible with the power of our stories, thinking and perspectives.

“This take is a reflection of where we stand in 2023 – it’s a reminder of our past, a call to action and a call out for our future.”

After Goanna frontman Shane Howard delivers his first chorus, Keith swoops in with a bold and determined verse that adds a stark contrast to Moss’ energetic beat. He raps about the power of connection within Indigenous communities and how “I’m ancient / I’m current / I’m present / I’m knowledged / My 60,000 turned into album / Turned into public forum”.

In his own statement, Keith described the original ‘Solid Rock’ as “such a staple throughout Australian history and Australian music”, and gushed that “to be asked to be a part of this is an honour and a moment I am very proud of”. He continued: “It keeps the necessary conversation going and brings a classic song into a new generation.”

On how the new version shaped up with his collaborators, Keith added that “Moss really delivered on the re-work of an iconic song and Goanna are a band that will always be known for their thought provoking music”.

Have a listen to the latest version of ‘Solid Rock’ below, then revisit the 1982 original:

In 2002, Goanna frontman Shane Howard explained that he’d been inspired to write ‘Solid Ground’ after embarking on a camping trip to the site of Uluru. Over his 10 days there, the songwriter supposedly experienced a “spiritual awakening”, which lit “the fire in [his] belly” over the oppression faced by the Indigenous peoples of so-called Australia.

Another reimagined version of the song was shared last December, celebrating the 40th anniversary of its initial release. That release also featured didjeridu playing from Barton, as well as a new verse by Emma Donovan. At the time, Howard said in an interview: “There was an impetus to have it as a bookend version to close the year of Goanna with a 21st century version of the song that honoured a lot of elements of the original.”

On the latest reimagining, the bandleader expounded in his own press statement: “While writing ‘Solid Rock’ at Uluru, in 1981, my imagination was fuelled by the cultural genius as well as the great historical injustice Aboriginal people faced. I dreamt of a better country, respectful of our ancient history, honest about our modern history, diverse but unified.

“[This new version is] bold, it’s present, it’s fierce, it’s ‘standing up alive’ and there’s a power of good energy from everyone involved, including the thrill of William Barton’s ‘ancient but modern’ didjeridu playing. I’m proud of this brilliant next generation of First Nations artists who carry the torch high, into the future, for young and old alike. Palya wiru!”