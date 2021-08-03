Gold Coast live entertainment industry unites to lobby for more government support

Musicians, crew and other industry workers from across Gold Coast’s live entertainment sector have rallied together to lobby the Queensland Government for increased support.

The Independent Entertainment Industry Alliance (IEIA) is seeking support from the government to help create a pathway towards small to medium venues returning to full capacities for live events.

The group held its first meeting back in June at Burleigh Heads venue Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, and are currently working on a proposal for a roadmap to returning Gold Coast’s live industry to full trading, with overhauling venue capacity limits their main priority. The IEIA says many venues will be unable to survive should capacity limits continue to be imposed on them.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Music Network, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse owner Kim Ferguson said it was not viable for either venues or artists to trade under current capacity restrictions for live music events.

“The constraints on ticket sales mean that performers can’t earn enough to justify the show, and venues can’t ensure operating costs are met through bar sales with such a small crowd,” Ferguson explained.

IEIA co-founder Chloe Popa of the Gold Coast Music Awards echoed those concerns, telling The Music, “These venues, and in turn many music industry-based businesses, simply will not survive if crippling restrictions continue to be imposed on them.”

“If venues are cancelling or not booking gigs, musicians have no opportunity to perform and earn an income, sound techs and roadies are out of work, aligned food and beverage providers are impacted as well. The list goes on,” she added.

Advertisement

Other key priorities for the group are lobbying for a border pass exemption system for creative industry workers who rely on touring, making it easier for acts to safely tour.

The Gold Coast, along with many other areas of South East Queensland including Brisbane and Ipswich, are currently locked down until August 8 following an outbreak of community-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the state.