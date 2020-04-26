Golden Features and Odesza announce new project ‘BRONSON’

Sydney producer Golden Features has taken to social media today (April 27) to announce his new project with ODESZA, titled BRONSON.

On Instagram, Golden Features – real name Thomas Stell – wrote “Let me introduce you to @bronson, a full album from myself and my brothers @odesza coming soon…”

On ODESZA’s Instagram, the duo revealed that they had only just wrapped up work on BRONSON’s debut album.

BRONSON isn’t the first time we’ve seen Golden Features and ODESZA join forces. In 2018, Golden Features was enlisted to remix their song ‘Falls’, taken from the duo’s 2017 album ‘A Moment Apart’ and featuring Sasha Sloan.

This also marks the second collaborative project for Golden Features in two years. Last year, he teamed up with fellow Sydney producers The Presets to produce their joint EP ‘Raka’. This followed the release of his debut album ‘Sect’ in 2018.

Towards the end of last month, ODESZA revived their ‘NO.SLEEP’ mix series with the release of its 12th edition. The duo also said that the ‘NO.SLEEP Mix.12’ marks the first release of a new series from their Foreign Family Collective titled ‘Intermission Broadcast’, which they say is “a weekly mix of music by artists we love.”

They also shared a message of positivity during the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak, saying “Please support small businesses, medical workers, and those who have lost their job amongst this outbreak as you are able.

“Now is the time for solidarity from a distance.”