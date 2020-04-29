Golden Features and ODESZA’s new project BRONSON shares first two singles

Earlier this week, it was revealed Sydney producer Golden Features and American electronic duo ODESZA would be joining forces for a new project, BRONSON. Now, they’ve given us the project’s first two songs.

The trio have unveiled ‘Heart Attack’ and ‘Vaults’ on streaming services today, with both tracks featuring vocals from British artist lau.ra, who otherwise fronts rock band Ultraísta. Listen to both below.

They’ve also detailed their self-titled debut album. The album, which is out July 17, will feature appearances from some of electronic music’s biggest acts, including Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Gallant.

Per a press statement, ‘Vaults’ was one of the first songs the pair worked on together.

“…It acted as a cornerstone to the overall sound design and aesthetic of the album. The track really proved a departure from each artist’s own respective styles and set a definitive change in direction for the Bronson project. We knew we had something special here and it served as a guiding light for the rest of the record,” they said.

Both Golden Features and ODESZA teased the project at the start of this week, saying they had just finished work on the debut album.

These new songs mark Golden Features’ first release since his 2019 joint EP with The Presets, ‘Raka’, and the first release of ODESZA’s since their 2017 album ‘A Moment Apart’.