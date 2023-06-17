Golden Features announces new album ‘Sisyphus’ with single ‘Flesh’

Golden Features (aka Thomas Stell) has announced his second studio album, ‘Sisyphus’, sharing the news alongside a thumping new single titled ‘Flesh’.

In a press release, Stell said of the techno-inspired single: “It was a direct response to my time in Berlin and a song that encapsulated everything I fell in love with on my journeys.

“I wrote it trying to express feelings of being under the weight of an 8-hour session in the rave. Overstimulated, anxious and completely terrified of facing the real world outside. Finally gathering the courage to call it a night experiencing the surreal shift that is walking out of a windowless dungeon into a beautiful sunrise.”

Advertisement

See the official visualiser for ‘Flesh’ below:

‘Flesh’ is the fourth song released from ‘Sisyphus’, following ‘Touch’ (featuring Rromarin) last June, ‘Virgil’ in September and ‘Endit’ (also featuring Rromarin) in November. The album itself will be out on July 7 via Warner Music Australia / Foreign Family Collective.

It follows up on Stell’s debut album as Golden Features, ‘Sect’, which arrived in July of 2018. He said of his modus operandi for this new record: “I wanted to push myself well beyond my comfort zone and try concepts that were unfamiliar to see what I was capable of.”

You can see the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Sisyphus’ below, with pre-orders for the record available here.

Advertisement

1. ‘Vigil’

2. ‘Touch’ (featuring Rromarin)

3. ‘Yield’ (featuring Rromarin)

4. ‘Vapid’ (featuring Louisahhh)

5. ‘Ether’

6. ‘Flesh’

7. ‘Butch’

8. ‘Endit’ (featuring Rromarin)

9. ‘Hound’

Stell will launch ‘Sisyphus’ with a five-date national tour, kicking off at Naarm/Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Saturday August 5. He’ll head to Kaurna/Adelaide next, before rolling through Meanjin/Brisbane, Gadigal/Sydney and finally Boorloo/Perth. Head here for more info on – and tickets to – all five dates.