Golden Features leads lineup for Brisbane’s 2021 Wildlands Weekender

Sydney producer Golden Features is the first headline artist to be named for Brisbane’s Wildlands Weekender festival next year.

He’ll be playing the closing set for the two-day event on March 7, with the full, all-Australian lineup set to arrive tomorrow (December 1) at 12pm AEST.

The masked performer, whose real name is Thomas Stell, shared the news on his social media earlier today (November 30).

“Brisbane, it’s been way too long,” he captioned the post.

The event goes down at Brisbane Showgrounds from March 6-7 next year, with ticketing information arriving tomorrow alongside the full lineup announcement.

It’s been two years since Golden Features released his debut LP ‘Sect’, but the producer has been involved in multiple collaborations since then.

In 2019 he linked up with The Presets for the four-track EP ‘Raka’, and this year announced a project with producer duo ODESZA, under the moniker of BRONSON. The trio released their eponymous collaborative LP in July, featuring singles ‘Heart Attack’ and ‘Vaults’.

The 2021 return of Wildlands Weekender follows a sold-out debut in 2019. The inaugural festival featured a lineup of local and international artists including Skepta, Tyler, The Creator, RÜFÜS DU SOL and Ella Mai, among others.

It’s the latest addition to Queensland’s cultural summer calendar, helping to revive the state’s live music industry following months of show and tour cancellations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

So far, Queensland will also host Factory Summer Festival in December, as well as This That and Mountain Goat Valley Crawl in February.