James Johnston, Adam Brand and Casey Barnes lead nominations for 2023 Golden Guitar Awards

The nominees for next year’s Golden Guitar Awards have been revealed, with James Johnston leading the pack with a total of six nominations.

The nods for the annual country music awards – which will take place in January of next year, marking the ceremony’s 51st edition – were announced today (November 22). Johnston scored nominations for Male Artist of the Year and New Talent of the Year, alongside two nods for his song ‘Small Town’.

Eight-time Golden Guitar winner Fanny Lumsden presented the nominees ahead of the 2023 ceremony, which will be held at Tamworth’s Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre. Behind Johnston, country singers Adam Brand and Casey Barnes each received five nominations, including for Song of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

Brand and Barnes’ 2022 albums – ‘All Or Nothing’ and ‘Light It Up’, respectively – were both nominated for Contemporary Country Album of the Year, along with fellow five-time nominee Amber Lawrence (for ‘Living For The Highlights’). Lawrence was also recognised alongside Johnston in the Vocal Collaboration of the Year category, for their respective songs with Kirsty Lee Akers, Ashleigh Dallas and Kaylee Bell.

Dallas was among the five acts to receive four nominations, joining Brooke McClymont, Adam Eckersley, Angus Gill and the Weeping Willows in categories spanning Song of the Year, Duo of the Year and Contemporary Country Album of the Year.

The 2023 Golden Guitar Awards will take place on January 21, 2023, as part of Tamworth Country Music Festival, which runs from January 13 to 23. Earlier this year, the 2022 edition of Tamworth Country Music Festival was postponed due to COVID-19 safety measures, but eventually ran for a week in April with performances by Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley, Brad Cox and Busby Marou, among others.

See the full list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Guitar Awards below:

Toyota Album Of The Year

Adam Brand — ‘All Or Nothing’

Amber Lawrence — ‘Living For The Highlights’

Ashleigh Dallas — ‘In The Moment’

Casey Barnes — ‘Light It Up’

Kaylee Bell — ‘Silver Linings’

Traditional Country Album Of The Year

Ashleigh Dallas — ‘In The Moment’

Blake Dantier — ‘Dry Season’

Kristy Cox — ‘Shades of Blue’

Michael Carpenter and The Banks Brothers— ‘Mr Goodtime’

TC Cassidy — ‘Travelling Heart’

Contemporary Country Album Of The Year

Adam Brand — ‘All Or Nothing’

Amber Lawrence — ‘Living For The Highlights’

Jenny Mitchell — ‘Tug of War’

Kim Cheshire — ‘Looks Like Heaven’

The Weeping Willows — ‘You Reap What You Sow’

Casey Barnes — ‘Light It Up’

Kaylee Bell — ‘Silver Linings’

Lyn Bowtell — ‘Wiser’

Alt Country Album Of The Year

Allison Forbes — ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’

Andy Golledge — ‘Strength Of A Queen’

Song Of The Year

Adam Brand — ‘All Or Nothing’

Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley — ‘Star Of The Show’

Casey Barnes — ‘Small Town’

James Johnston — ‘Small Town’

Luke O’Shea — ‘South East Queensland’

Female Artist Of The Year

Amber Lawrence

Ashleigh Dallas

Hayley Jensen

Lyn Bowtell

Melanie Dyer

Male Artist Of The Year

Adam Brand

Andrew Swift

Casey Barnes

James Johnston

Morgan Evans

Country Music Capital News Group Or Duo Of The Year

Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley

Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes

McAlister Kemp

The Buckleys

The Weeping Willows

New Talent Of The Year

Blake Dantier

Cass Hopetoun

James Johnston

Max Jackson

Taylor Moss

Vocal Collaboration Of The Year

James Johnston & Kaylee Bell — ‘Same Songs’

Kirsty Lee Akers, Amber Lawrence and Ashleigh Dallas — ‘Let The Girls Sing’

Lee Kernaghan, Mitch Tambo and Isaiah Firebrace — ‘Come Together’

Lyn Bowtell & Shane Nicholson — ‘Wiser’

Melanie Dyer & Caitlyn Shadbolt — ‘Dumb Decisions’

Apple Music Single Of The Year

Adam Brand — ‘All Or Nothing’

Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley — ‘Memory Lane’

Casey Barnes — ‘Get To Know Ya’

James Johnston — ‘Small Town’

Morgan Evans — ‘Sing Along Drink Along’