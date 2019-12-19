Golden Plains 2020 adds two more acts to complete lineup

Aunty Meredith has announced today that two more musical acts have been added to complete its Golden Plains 2020 lineup.

Rounding out the March music festival’s eclectic lineup are Melbourne post-punk outfit Pinch Points and German DJ/producer Bufiman (aka Wolf Müller or Diskoking Burnhart McKoolski). Pinch Points are expected to kick off the autumn three-day event at the One and Only Stage. Pixies, Hot Chip and Stereolab will headline.

Performing alongside them include previously announced acts Sampa The Great, Bill Callahan, Ezra Collective, Injury Reserve, Sleaford Mods, Weyes Blood and more. See the full lineup below.

Pinch Points and Bufiman put the final golden touches on the GP Fourteen LineUp. Last tickets here: https://t.co/azxkYGfZIo pic.twitter.com/CFHaZeW4eo — Aunty Meredith (@auntymeredith) December 18, 2019

Golden Plains returns for its 14th edition in 2020. It will take place at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre in Victoria from March 7 to 9. Tickets are available here.

Over the weekend, Aunty Meredith closed out 2019 with its final event of the year: Meredith Music Festival. Also held at The Sup’, the summer festival ran for three days and was headlined by Liam Gallagher. Róisín Murphy, Briggs, Julia Jacklin, DJ Koze and NME Australia’s first cover stars Amyl and The Sniffers were also some of the many artists who performed at Meredith Music Festival.

Golden Plain’s newest lineup additions, Pinch Points and Bufiman, both released new music in 2019. The former released their debut album, ‘Moving Parts’, in May while Bufiman released ‘Albumsi’, his first-ever full-length under the moniker in November.