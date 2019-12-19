News Music News

Golden Plains 2020 adds two more acts to complete lineup

The Pixies, Hot Chip, Stereolab and more are already slated to play

Sofiana Ramli
Golden Plains adds two more acts to 2020 lineup
Pinch Points, Bufiman. Credit: Paige Warton, Franz Schuier

Aunty Meredith has announced today that two more musical acts have been added to complete its Golden Plains 2020 lineup.

Rounding out the March music festival’s eclectic lineup are Melbourne post-punk outfit Pinch Points and German DJ/producer Bufiman (aka Wolf Müller or Diskoking Burnhart McKoolski). Pinch Points are expected to kick off the autumn three-day event at the One and Only Stage. Pixies, Hot Chip and Stereolab will headline.

Performing alongside them include previously announced acts Sampa The Great, Bill Callahan, Ezra Collective, Injury Reserve, Sleaford Mods, Weyes Blood and more. See the full lineup below.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

PP OPENING GPXIV. SEE YOU IN THE SUP!! 🌟

A post shared by PINCH POINTS (@pinchpointsband) on

Golden Plains returns for its 14th edition in 2020. It will take place at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre in Victoria from March 7 to 9. Tickets are available here.

Over the weekend, Aunty Meredith closed out 2019 with its final event of the year: Meredith Music Festival. Also held at The Sup’, the summer festival ran for three days and was headlined by Liam Gallagher. Róisín Murphy, Briggs, Julia Jacklin, DJ Koze and NME Australias first cover stars Amyl and The Sniffers were also some of the many artists who performed at Meredith Music Festival.

Golden Plains newest lineup additions, Pinch Points and Bufiman, both released new music in 2019. The former released their debut album, Moving Parts, in May while Bufiman released Albumsi, his first-ever full-length under the moniker in November.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music News

Golden Plains 2020 adds two more acts to complete lineup

Sofiana Ramli -
The Pixies, Hot Chip, Stereolab and more are already slated to play
Read more
Music News

Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird announce Australian summer tour dates

Karen Gwee -
Before they head to SXSW 2020
Read more
Music News

Charles Manson’s ashes used to make mask of his face

Charlotte Krol -
Because that's very normal
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.