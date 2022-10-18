Golden Plains 2023 line-up announced: Bikini Kill, Carly Rae Jepsen, Four Tet, Angel Olsen and more

Victorian festival Golden Plains has announced its return in March 2023, after two years of cancellations, with a line-up led by Bikini Kill, Four Tet, Carly Rae Jepsen and Angel Olsen.

Other names on the lineup of Golden Plains’ 15th edition are Saharan rocker Mdou Moctar, Melbourne indie rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, LA-based R&B singer Rochelle Jordan and Perth art rock quintet Methyl Ethel. More acts are expected to be announced. Check out the festival’s current full lineup below.

Golden Plains will be returning to the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre – situated on Wadawurrung land, 90 kilometres west of Melbourne – between March 11 and 13 next year. Ticket balloting is now open here till 10.15PM next Monday (October 24). Subscribers who do not obtain a ticket purchase code in the ballot’s first round will be automatically registered for its second round. General online sales will open on November 2 at 11AM AEDT.

Advertisement

Golden Plains 2023 will mark the festival’s first edition after the coronavirus pandemic. In late 2020, its organisers Aunty Meredith announced that it would not be organising a 2021 edition due to public health concerns, highlighting in a statement that “one more spin around the sun should do the trick”.

In November 2021, the organisers again announced the festival would not go ahead in 2022, though it stated that Golden Plains’ sister festival – Meredith Music Festival – would continue in December 2022 as planned. The latter festival is scheduled to take place as its 30th iteration between December 9 and 11, and boasts an extensive lineup including Caribou, Yothu Yindi, Courtney Barnett, Dry Cleaning, Sharon Van Etten, Tkay Maidza, Tasman Keith, and more.

Golden Fields’ last edition took place in 2020, days before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and relevant restrictions took effect. It featured Pixies, Hot Chip, Stereolab, Sampa The Great and more.

The lineup for Golden Fields 2023 is:

Bikini Kill

Four Tet

Carly Rae Jepsen

Mdou Moctar

Soul II Soul

Angel Olsen

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Brian Jackson

Overmono (live set)

Earthless

Rochelle Jordan

Methyl Ethel

Kokoroko

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

Stiff Richards

Armand Hammer

Soichi Terada

Jennifer Loveless

Rick Wilhite

Freya Josephine Hollick

E Fishpool

Mulalo

Delivery