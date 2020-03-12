Golden Plains attendee reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

A person who attended Golden Plains music festival in Victoria last weekend has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Per ABC, the person had recently returned from abroad and became unwell on Sunday.

NME Australia has reached out to festival organisers and the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services for more information, and will update this story.

Advertisement

The news follows the announcement that Golden Plains headliners Pixies will postpone the rest of their national tour due to coronavirus concerns.

“Out of caution for current public health concerns, Pixies are postponing the remaining Australian shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth,” the band wrote in a statement.

Golden Plains took place from March 7 to 9 in Meredith. Acts who played include Hot Chip, Sampa The Great, Bill Callahan, Stereolab, Sleaford Mods and Weyes Blood.

Coronavirus fears have cast a pall over the live music industry worldwide. Acts who have cancelled or postponed shows in Australia so far besides Pixies include Frankie Cosmos, Aitch, Miley Cyrus and Lacuna Coil.

Yesterday, the Hobart festival Dark Mofo nixed its June edition. However, Download Festival and Byron Bay Bluesfest have maintained that they will go ahead.

Advertisement

In the United States, Austin showcase/conference SXSW was cancelled last week, leaving hundreds of musicians – Australians included – in the lurch. Indio, California festival Coachella, which was due to take place next month, has been pushed back to October.