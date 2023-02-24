Here are the set times for Golden Plains 2023

The team behind Golden Plains have revealed the set times for this year’s edition, announcing alongside it that 1300 have joined the line-up.

This year’s iteration of the festival will run over March 11-13 at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, with acts billed highly including Bikini Kill, Angel Olsen, Methyl Ethel and Mdou Moctar. They’ll all perform on Saturday March 11, with the lattermost band up first at 5:05pm. Olsen will then play at 7:40pm, followed by Bikini Kill at 9:05pm, and Methyl Ethel at 10:30pm. For their part, 1300 will take to the stage at 12:45am.

Weaved around those sets will be appearances from acts like Mo’Ju (who’s locked in to perform at 3pm), Armand Hammer (4pm), Kokoroko (6:20pm) and Overmono (1:30am). Programming will take a pause at 5am on Sunday morning (March 12), before resuming at 10am with a set from Freya Josephine Hollick.

Advertisement

Key acts performing on the Sunday include Mulalo (whose set kicks off at 2pm), the Andrew Gurruwiwi Band (3pm), Earthless (6:40pm), Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever (8pm), Soul II Soul (9:15pm), Carly Rae Jepsen (10:55pm) and Four Tet (12:25am). The program will roll on until 7am on Monday morning, with the last two sets coming from DJ Kiti (starting at 3:30am) and Rick Wilhite (5am).

Tickets for Golden Plains 2023 have already sold out, but should more become available in the coming weeks, you can sign up to join a waitlist here. For now, take a look at the full breakdown of set times below:

Saturday March 11

1:10pm – 1:40pm // Smoking ceremony

1:40pm – 1:45pm // Nolsey’s long blink

1:34pm – 2:00pm // Welcome to Country

2:00pm – 2:40pm // Stiff Richards

3:00pm – 3:40pm // Mo’Ju

4:00pm – 4:40pm // Armand Hammer

5:05pm – 5:50pm // Mdou Moctar

6:20pm – 7:10pm // Kokoroko

7:40pm – 8:35pm // Angel Olsen

9:05pm – 10:00pm // Bikini Kill

10:30pm – 11:15pm // Methyl Ethel

11:45pm – 12:25am // Rochelle Jordan

12:45am – 1:15am // 1300

1:30am – 2:45am // Overmono

3:00am – 5:00am // Jennifer Loveless

Sunday March 12

10:00am – 10:40am // Freya Josephine Hollick

11:00am – 11:40am // E Fishpool

11:45am – 11:55am // Storytelling with Uncle Barry Gilson

12:00pm – 12:40pm // Exek

1:00pm – 1:40pm // Delivery

2:00pm – 2:35pm // Mulalo

3:00pm – 3:40pm // Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

4:05pm – 4:50pm // Soichi Terada

6:40pm – 7:30pm // Earthless

8:00pm – 8:45pm // Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

9:15pm – 10:15pm // Soul II Soul

10:55pm – 11:55pm // Carly Rae Jepsen

12:25pm – 3:25am // Four Tet

3:30am – 5:00am // DJ Kiti

5:00am – 7:00am // Rick Wilhite

Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news.