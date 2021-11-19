Golden Plains will not go ahead in 2022

Victoria’s Golden Plains festival will not go ahead next year, with organisers saying they tried “incredibly hard” to make it happen.

In a statement posted on the event’s website, organisers, collectively known as ‘Aunty’, said that they “turned every stone a hundred times”.

“Looked at it from every possible, and impossible, angle. We allowed as much time and space as we could. The circumstances we are in do not match the circumstances required for this Golden Plains to happen. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s no one thing.”

Advertisement

“Despite all the will in the world, we can’t make this Golden.”

Aunty did share that Golden Plains’ sister festival, Meredith, will still be going ahead in December next year as planned and that Golden Plains will return in 2023 for its 15th edition.

“The energy that came our way to turn Golden Plains on has tripled our resolve for a very special 30th Meredith next December, and a very golden GP XV after that.”

Golden Plains hasn’t been able to go ahead since 2020, with its 2021 edition being cancelled. The 2020 iteration took place days before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and subsequent restrictions were bought in. Pixies, Hot Chip, Stereolab, Sampa the Great and more appeared on the 2020 lineup.

Meredith Music Festival hasn’t been able to go ahead for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, with 2020 marking what would’ve been the beloved festival’s 30th anniversary.