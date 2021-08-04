Golding team up with Cailin Russo for new single ‘Boxing Underwater’

Electronica duo Golding have enlisted singer/model Cailin Russo as a guest vocalist for their latest single, ‘Boxing Underwater’.

The song, released today (August 4), was co-written by the duo with singer-songwriter Jarryd James. It marks both Golding and Russo’s second single for 2021. The former previously released ‘Don’t Waste Your Love’ with Boo Seeka in April, while the latter was featured on Fly By Midnight’s ‘Diamond Eyes’ in February.

An accompanying music video has also been shared for the single, directed by Nicholas Stephens. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Golding’s Jay Bainbridge expressed his excitement at working with James in a songwriting capacity.

“Jarryd has always been a huge inspiration, and someone I’ve looked up to as an artist,” he said.

“To finally be creating in a room with him was a special moment for me.”

Bainbridge went on to praise Russo’s work on the single, noting that her contributions allowed the song to “grow even more” than the duo initially thought possible.

“I’ve been a fan of Cailin’s music for years,” he said, “and have always had her in the back of my mind as someone I’d like to work with.”

“Her vocals really helped set the tone and the mood of the song; all the pieces fell into place.”