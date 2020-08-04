Goldminds announce debut album ‘Signals’, release first single

Melbourne quartet Goldminds have announced the upcoming release of their debut album, ‘Signals’. They shared its first single, ‘Nobody Wants You’, today (August 4).

The track received its premiere on 3RRR last night (August 3). An offering of rollicking guitars and unapologetic vocals, a press statement released today describes Goldminds as revealing “their own breed of formidable chaos” on the single.

“Singer Courtney Constantinou is unapologetic, lawless and commanding, delivering her message with finesse and fury,” the statement said.

Listen to ‘Nobody Wants You’ below:

‘Signals’ is set to be released via the band’s own label, Romantic Rights, on October 2. Recorded in St Kilda at Hothouse Studios, the band worked with renowned producer Michael Badger and Jez Giddings to produce the debut, described as “as raw and authentic as they come”.

Goldminds have been “kicking up the dirt” across multiple venues in their hometown since their inception last year.

In the wake of COVID-19, the band said they’re keen to get back to performing in the city’s dive bars and loungerooms, and that their forthcoming album “offers a taste of what can be experienced live”.

‘Nobody Wants You’ by Goldminds is out now.

‘Signals’, to be released October 2 digitally and on limited edition vinyl, is available for pre-order here.