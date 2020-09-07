Goldminds drop riff rollicking new single, ‘Deadwood’

Goldminds are back today (September 8) with a new single, ‘Deadwood’, taken from their forthcoming debut album ‘Signals’.

It’s the second single from the Melbourne quartet, following on from the August release of their debut track, ‘Nobody Wants You’.

The new single boasts a DIY aesthetic, grinding guitars, unapologetic lyrics and grungy vocals. Listen to ‘Deadwood’ below:

On the new single, lead singer Courtney Constantinou said in a press release, “‘Deadwood’ is about making a conscious shift in burning down the ‘old world’ – overthrowing the patriarchy and taking a stance against oppression and inequality in all forms”.

“It’s about letting go of outdated models that have been woven into the fabric of our society – ridding the world of outdated perspectives that only favour the few. Fear, oppression, inequality, injustice, the patriarchy – it’s all deadwood on the fire!”

The debut album ‘Signals’ is slated for release on October 2 via the band’s own label, Romantic Rights.

Recorded at St. Kilda’s Hothouse Studios, Jez Giddings and Michael Badger undertook production duties.

Since their inception last year, Goldminds have been making an impact on their hometown scene. In the wake of COVID-19, the band said they’re keen to get back to performing in the city’s dive bars and loungerooms, and that their forthcoming album “offers a taste of what can be experienced live”.