Jagwar Ma’s Gab Winterfield shares debut solo album as Golf Alpha Bravo

Jagwar Ma vocalist/guitarist Gab Winterfield has released ‘The Sundog’, his debut album with solo project Golf Alpha Bravo, via his own Treasured Recordings label.

Winterfield previewed the album with a string of singles released over the past year. He shared the most recent – ‘Comet Loop’ – earlier this week alongside a music video directed by Joe Bird.

Watch that below:

Advertisement

Winterfield describes Golf Alpha Bravo’s sound as “surf blues”, and says it’s inspired by his childhood of growing up on the coast of Sydney – “an eternal loop of surf, skate, Frusciante and Hendrix… and the occasional Mario Kart tournament”, according to a press release.

“The record moves between looking inward and outward, desire and respite,” commented Winterfield in a press statement.

“I wanted to make something warm that grooves, something that’s deep enough to sink into, and bouncy enough to bop to. An epic journey from the comfort of your lounge, or the soundtrack to a long summer drive.”

Jagwar Ma haven’t released an album since 2016’s ‘Every Now & Then’. In a four-star review, NME called the record “a set of malleable, melody-packed tracks, some of which sound like they have multiple passports”.

Advertisement

Winterfield’s bandmates have kept relatively busy themselves since their last album. Jack Freeman is currently playing bass with Foals, having performed his first gig with the band back in February. That same month, Jono Ma delivered two remixes of Shura‘s 2019 ‘Forevher’ cut ‘Side Effects’.

Stream ‘The Sundog’ below.