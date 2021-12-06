Golf Alpha Bravo returns with a nautical-inspired single, ‘Smoothie’

Golf Alpha Bravo – the solo project of Gab Winterfield – has released a new single ‘Smoothie’, with an accompanying B-side, ‘Melt Away’.

‘Smoothie’, whose hooks echo 1960s California pop vibes, marks the first official single from a larger body of work from Winterfield, earmarked for released in 2022.

Winterfield – known for his work with Jagwar Ma and Gh9stw99d – explained in a press release the inspiration behind ‘Smoothie’.

“It was definitely inspired by driving up the Pacific Coast Highway which stretches all along California,” the artist explained.

“Even something as simple as going to get a smoothie, during peak lockdown times really gave a lens on what I really value, and what everyone does, which is personal freedom. I want to celebrate life and joy and if I can help people embrace their joie de vivre too that would be ideal.”

The official music video for ‘Smoothie’ sees Winterfield out sailing, his eyes on a carefree love interest, shots of the both of them presented in a 1970s visual style as Winterfield performs a vibrant chorus carried by clean guitars and atmospheric surf sounds.

Watch the video for ‘Smoothie’ – and listen to ‘Melt Away’ – below:

To mark the release of the new songs, Golf Alpha Bravo will be performing two shows in the new year. Details are below.

In 2020, Winterfield released his first solo album under the Golf Alpha Bravo moniker, ‘The Sundog’. From it, he released singles ‘Groove Baby Groove’, ‘Unwind’ followed by ‘Mo’ Vibes of The Sundog’.

Golf Alpha Bravo’s 2022 ‘Smoothie’ single shows are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 4 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Saturday 5 – Sydney, Paddington RSL