Gomez’s Tom Gray, Willie J Healy lead international heavy ISOL-AID lineup this weekend

ISOL-AID festival has announced an international act-heavy lineup for its thirteenth consecutive weekend, lead by Willie J Healy and Gomez’s Tom Gray.

The international bent of this week’s edition comes in part from the curation of American record label Winspear, who have picked Barrie, Video Age, and Major Murphy to play from the US. Margaret Glasby and Sonny and the Sunsets are also set to play from America.

Tom Gray chose a number of UK artists to play, including Healy, John Smith, Penelope Isles, and Imogen. The festival is also set to interview Gray about his #BrokenRecord movement, which pushes against inequity in proceeds from streaming services. He will also perform a set of his own.

Advertisement

Luke Peacock has also curated a number of First Nations artists to close out the festival, including Balairi, Jhindu and himself.

ISOL-AID has also been reduced to a one-day festival for this weekend, playing from this Saturday June 13 12:35pm AEST on each of the respective artists’ Instagram accounts.

As always, the 13th iteration features an original artwork from artist Sebi White – this time, it’s an Australia Post-themed design.

YOU'VE GOT MAIL 💌📦

Round 13 is on its way with a bundle of goodness for your weekend 😍 Track your delivery & make sure you're home to collect this Saturday 📬💕

100% of donations to https://t.co/pqOn2Fkbfv go to the artists 💋

Artwork by the DHL dynamo Sebi White. pic.twitter.com/T5Hu17RPIp — isolaidfestival (@isolaidfestival) June 12, 2020

ISOL-AID has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March. Since then, the likes of Courtney Barnett, Missy Higgins, Frankie Cosmos, Camp Cope, Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly and many more have performed. It’s also since spawned an electronic nighttime edition, ISO-LATE.

Two weeks ago, the festival began giving donations directly to artists, instead of music crisis charity Support Act. Proceeds from merch sales also now pay for its official website, tech staff, digital marketing, programming and design team.

Advertisement

Organisers still plan on running the virtual event every weekend until self-isolation and social distancing measures introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

“It was born from a real sadness,” commented co-organiser Emily Ullman on April 3, speaking to ABC Breakfast.

“We just decided to use what technology and what we had at our means, so we decided social media and Instagram was the way to go. It was so beautifully received and so incredible for the artists as much as the audience, that we decided to keep going.”