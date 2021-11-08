Goo Goo Dolls share two new songs from deluxe version of ‘It’s Christmas All Over’

Goo Goo Dolls have shared two new Christmas songs from the deluxe version of their 2020 festive album ‘It’s Christmas All Over’.

‘One Last Song About Christmas’ and a previously unheard cover of ‘I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm’ featuring Kudisan Kai, a holiday music staple that was made famous by Dean Martin, have been posted by the band.

Both tracks feature as part of the new deluxe version of their 2020 album, which was released digitally last Friday (November 5). You can listen to both tracks and the deluxe version of the festive album below.

The original album was produced by frontman John Rzeznik along with the band’s longtime collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman.

To celebrate the deluxe release of ‘It’s Christmas All Over’, the band are also releasing exclusive merchandise including a red vinyl LP, a limited-edition drinkware set that includes a set of whiskey glasses, whiskey rocks, a Tom Collins recipe glass, and Christmas All Over cocktail napkins. You can purchase all of these items from the band’s store here.

Meanwhile, Billy Joel recently joined Rzeznik at a show in Buffalo for a performance of the band’s hit single ‘Iris’.

Last year, the track was also covered by Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers. Ahead of the US presidential election last November, Bridgers tweeted: “if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls.”

When Joe Biden was confirmed to be the next President of the United States, the musician kept to her word and roped Rogers in to help her out. They released the cover as a download for 24 hours, with proceeds going to Democrat Stacey Abrams’ voting rights organisation, Fair Fight.

“It was all this weird, wild inside joke that somehow everyone else was in on,” Rogers reflected later. “It’s funny to know a friend so well, but then as an artist getting to see her in the studio… seeing her work just make everything make sense.”

Goo Goo Dolls also recently released a career-spanning ‘Rarities’ LP, made up of unreleased gems, remixes, and more.

Formed in 1985, the New York rock group’s collection featured 20 songs released between 1995 to 2007.