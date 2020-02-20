Gooch Palms announce 2020 east coast tour

Punk duo Gooch Palms have announced an east coast Australian tour in support of their bushfire benefit single, ‘Great Dividing Range’.

The tour includes nine dates throughout March, April and May, including two shows in the band’s hometown of Newcastle, New South Wales.

The single, released independently earlier this month, is accompanied by a music video that compiles newsreel footage of some of the bushfire activity that has devastated the country over the course of some months.

In a statement about the song on the band’s website, the duo, comprised of Kat Friend and LeRoy MacQueen, said that the song is a call to action.

“This deadly summer is surely a catalyst for us all to start seeing eye to eye on a future we can all agree on,” they said.

“We don’t want this to be our present, we definitely don’t want this to be our future but we have to act now.”

‘Great Dividing Range’ is available for purchase on Bandcamp, with all sales from the song going towards rebuilding the Two Thumbs Wildlife Sanctuary which was wiped out after a water bombing plane crashed in the Peak View district near Jerangle, New South Wales, killing three specialist American firefighters. The estimated cost to rebuild the sanctuary is $98,000.

The song is also the band’s last standalone single before the planned release of their upcoming album later this year.

Tickets for the ‘Great Dividing Range’ tour are available via thegoochpalms.com/tour. Check out all the dates and venues below.

The Gooch Palms ‘Great Dividing Range’ 2020 east coast tour

Belgrave, Sookie Lounge (March 22)

Melbourne, The Curtin (27)

Ballarat, Volta Arts & Culture (28)

Newcastle, Sound Station Music & Arts Festival (April 4)

Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar (16)

Brisbane, The Zoo (18)

Canberra, Transit Bar (May 22)

Newcastle, Cambridge Warehouse (29)

Wollongong, North Gong Hotel (31)

