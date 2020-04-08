Gooch Palms’ L. M. Queen drops debut solo single ‘S.M.A.’

It’s been just under a month since Gooch Palms announced that the band was ending, and frontman Leroy MacQueen has already emerged with his debut solo single ‘S.M.A.’

My debut single S.M.A. is out today 🥀 head to link in bio to listen/buy 🖤 @ Melbourne, Victoria, Australia https://t.co/4fzWtvHJnh — L.M. QUEEN (@l_m_queen) April 7, 2020

Under the stage name L.M. Queen, ‘S.M.A’ – which stands for Saddest Man Alive – sees MacQueen take more of a dark synth-pop direction as opposed to the garage rock he became known for with Gooch Palms. Listen to it below.

Gooch Palms announced that they will be calling it quits at the beginning of last month, after a decade of making music together.

“Playing in the band forced us out of our introverted shells into the world and through touring we have had so many unimaginably wonderful moments and met some great people, a lot of whom we now call our closest friends,” they wrote in a statement.

“We’ve both had multiple nervous breakdowns and experienced some devastating lows, but thankfully, overall, mostly dizzying highs! But to quote Kenny Rogers ‘You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em’. And it’s time for us to fold ’em.”

The band had planned to embark on a final tour together throughout March, April and May, but they were forced to postpone due to the coronavirus outbreak.