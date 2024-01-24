Good Morning announce double album with new songs ‘Just In Time’ and ‘Ahhhh (This Isn’t Ideal)’

Good Morning have dropped two new songs, ‘Just In Time’ and ‘Ahhhh (This Isn’t Ideal)’, to announce the double album ‘Good Morning Seven’.

Liam Parsons and Stefan Blair’s new record is, as its title indicates, their seventh. It’s also their longest, standing at 17 tracks (whittled down from 70) and 51 minutes. Where they used to write and record separately, for ‘Good Morning Seven’ they built a studio and spent a year and a half writing and recording. “The last three Good Morning albums were made in a matter of days, so we wanted to stretch out and take a long time on this one,” the Melbourne duo said in a statement.

Coming three years after their last album ‘Barnyard’, ‘Good Morning Seven’ is a “personal milestone”, they add: “We talked about wanting to make a more melodic, brighter record – one with more vocal harmonies and samples and synths… We wanted to change the palette, to ‘go long’ and we were pleasantly surprised with what came out.”

Ahead of the album’s March 22 release via Good Morning Music Company Worldwide and Polyvinyl, Good Morning will play their first Australian show in two years – which is the only show they’ll be playing in the country for the foreseeable future as they relocate abroad. You can secure your ticket to the February 24 show at Sound Merch store in Collingwood, Melbourne by pre-ordering the album in any format via the Sound Merch Store.

The tracklist of ‘Good Morning Seven’ is:

1. ‘Arcade’

2. ‘Ahhhh (This Isn’t Ideal)’

3. ‘Monster Of The Week’

4. ‘As The Dogs Were Playing’

5. ‘The Worm Turns’

6. ‘Dog Years’

7. ‘Queen Of Comedy’

8. ‘The Lake’

9. ‘Diane Said’

10. ‘One Night’

11. ‘Excalibur’

12. ‘Real I’m Told’

13. ‘Just In Time’

14. ‘Toy’

15. ‘Jelly Legs’

16. ‘Dogs On The Beach’

17. ‘The Fear!’

Hear Good Morning’s two new songs below. ‘Just In Time’ is, according to Parsons, “about trying to muster up the hope that one day you’ll make it out of the shitty situation that you’ve found yourself in, and desperately searching for some self belief”.

Inspired by Nina Simone and MGMT, ‘Ahhhh (This Isn’t Ideal)’ began, lyrically, as an exploration about Blair’s feelings about being in Good Morning at that point. However it grew into “a more general song about finding a state of content within your life”.

He adds: “Sorta like I grew up wanting to make music for a living, and now that just makes me anxious and suspicious? Just like people I know who go down the path of getting married and having kids etc yet still struggle with their dependencies on drugs and alcohol – nothing’s ever truly ideal, but you gotta appreciate those in between moments when you’re not overwhelmed by it all.”

With today’s new releases, you can now hear six songs from ‘Good Morning Seven’. ‘Dog Years’, ‘Queen of Comedy’, ‘Real I’m Told’ and ‘One Night’ were all released in 2023.

Following the release of the album, Good Morning will tour the US as an opener for singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield aka Waxahatchee, who is touring in support of her upcoming album ‘Tigers Blood’.