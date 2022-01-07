Good Morning announce ‘Barnyard’ concert film

Melbourne duo Good Morning have announced a live performance film in which they play cuts from latest album ‘Barnyard’ at the Victorian Roller Derby League arena.

The performance was filmed last November and shot by Tori Styles, Scarlett Moloney and Shaad D’Souza. It will premiere on the band’s YouTube channel next Friday (January 14) from 1pm AEDT.

Watch a brief trailer for the ‘Barnyard Live at the Victorian Roller Derby League’ below:

‘Barnyard’, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Basketball Breakups’, arrived in October of last year after being previewed with singles ‘Country’, ‘Burning’ and ‘Depends On What I Know’. The album was recorded in 2019 at Wilco‘s Chicago studio, The Loft.

‘Barnyard’ came in at No. 15 on NME‘s list of the best Australian releases of 2021, with writer Mikey Cahill praising it as “an all topsy, no turvy album of humble indie pop classics and Good Morning’s most cohesive work yet”.

Good Morning were scheduled to perform as part of Sydney Festival next week, but withdrew to protest the festival’s refusal to cut funding ties with the Israeli Embassy, joining around 30 other acts in the boycott including Barkaa, Karate Boogaloo and Tropical Fuck Storm.

The band currently have a slew of national tour dates booked for the coming months, before a North American run that’s slated to kick off in March.