Good Morning announce new album ‘Barnyard’

Melbourne duo Good Morning have announced their new album, ‘Barnyard’, will be released later this year.

‘Barnyard’ follows on from their 2019 record ‘Basketball Breakup’, and is their first since signing to US label Polyvinyl back in April. The record was made “in slightly simpler times” at Wilco‘s recording studio, The Loft, in Chicago over a five-day period.

In addition to the album announcement, the band have released its lead single, ‘Country’. Written by frontman Liam Parsons, the track reflects on the singer’s desires when he was younger, and how they’ve panned out in adulthood.

The accompanying music video, directed by Aidan McDonald, shows the band performing in the Eltham Scout Hall, where Parsons spent his younger years as a Scout. It also features members of fellow Melbourne groups Cool Sounds and Skydeck.

Watch the clip below:

In a statement, Parsons said the song is an attempt to “reconnect with my younger self, as well as some key ghosts from my past.”

“I’m still not sure if I’m singing to old friends, an old lover or my old self,” he said. “I think probably all three.”

“At the time, I was having a rough one reconciling my life with what I had expected adult life to be. I knew that my younger self – a more virtuous, kind-hearted and patient person – would be perplexed by how I had turned out, and I felt a kind of second-hand embarrassment for myself looking over the last few years of false starts and dead ends.”

‘Barnyard’ is set for release on October 22 via Good Morning Music Company Worldwide/Polyvinyl.

Good Morning’s ‘Barnyard’ tracklist:

1. ‘Too Young To Quit’

2. ‘Depends On What I Know’

3. ‘Wahlberg’

4. ‘Yng_Shldn’

5. ‘Matthew Newton’

6. ‘Tree’

7. ‘I’ve Been Waiting’

8. ‘Burning’

9. ‘Big Wig // Small Dog’

10. ‘Never Enough’

11. ‘Green Skies’

12. ‘Country’