Good Morning criticise politicians’ lack of climate action in ‘Burning’

Melbourne duo Good Morning have shared ‘Burning’, the second single from their forthcoming album ‘Barnyard’.

The track paints a sense of hopelessness in the face of climate change and the Australian government’s hesitancy to take action. In its lyrics, Liam Parsons makes direct references to policymakers’ tendencies to say it’s ‘not the time’ when disaster strikes and a response is needed.

“When is the right time when the crisis is never-ending? When can we talk about it when both sides of our federal politics live in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry, their silence and compliance bought while the clock ticks?” he said in a statement.

“There’s a necessary numbness that sets in as an occasional coping mechanism for being alive in this present moment. If you felt it all, all the time, you’d be crushed. This song isn’t an endorsement of complacency, but rather an admission that sometimes you need to disassociate for a minute before you can face up to the moment.”

‘Burning’ is accompanied by an animated collage video, directed by Carolyn Hawkins. Watch it below:

‘Barnyard’ is due out October 22 and is the first full-length release since the band signed to US indie label Polyvinyl. They released the LP’s lead single ‘Country’ last month, as well as two music videos.

The album was made “in slightly simpler times” at Wilco‘s recording studio, The Loft, in Chicago over a five-day period.