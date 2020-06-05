GAMING  

Good Morning release ‘Live At The Tote When The Tote Wasn’t Open’ charity cassette

Available for 72 hours only

By Josh Martin
Good Morning
Good Morning. Photo from Bandcamp.

Good Morning have announced two limited release cassettes to benefit Indigenous charities.

The first of the new tapes is the self-explanatory live album ‘Live At The Tote When The Tote Wasn’t Open’, recorded at Melbourne venue The Tote during its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. No official tracklist has been made available, though one appears to be scrawled on the hand-drawn cover, which has been written tentatively below.

The second includes the band’s two 2019 albums, ‘The Option’ and ‘Basketball Breakups’.

All proceeds from the sale of the tapes will towards Sisters Inside, and Warriors Of The Aboriginal Resistance, the organisers of the Melbourne protest this weekend. Purchase them here.

Both cassette tapes are only available to purchase on Good Morning’s Bandcamp for 72 hours only, expiring at the end of the weekend. The tapes will be made to order and sent out accordingly at the end of the purchase period, and the albums will not be available for streaming or download.

Earlier this year, the band shared an update on a forthcoming album in a Twitter thread, promising it would be an album of firsts for the band: the first Good Morning album to be longer than 30 minutes, the first to be recorded in a “proper studio”, and the first to have more than 10 songs.

Good Morning – ‘Live At The Tote When The Tote Wasn’t Open’ Tracklist

  1. ‘Intro’
  2. ‘The Great Start’
  3. ‘Depends on What I Know’ 
  4. ‘Classic Quip’
  5. ‘Country Boy’
  6. ‘I’m Just A Loser For Your Love’
