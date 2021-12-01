Good Morning set to embark on a national Australian tour next year

Melbourne indie duo Good Morning have announced they will set out on a national tour of Australia next January, celebrating the release of their latest album, ‘Barnyard’.

The announcement came today (December 1), with the run kicking off in Castlemaine and wrapping up in Wombarra. The tour will also see the band perform at Sydney Festival, where they are billed alongside the likes of Amyl And The Sniffers, The Beths, Gordi, Jaguar Jonze, King Stingray and Tropical Fuck Storm.

The Australian tour dates come as part of a global run of shows, which will take Good Morning through North America from March through to May. Tickets for the local shows go on sale on Friday December 3 at 9am AEST via the venues’ websites.

Good Morning – comprised of Stefan Blair and Liam Parsons – released their latest album, ‘Barnyard’, back in October.

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Basketball Breakups’ and ‘The Option’, the band’s fifth studio album featured singles ‘Depends On What I Know’, ‘Country’ and ‘Burning’.

Good Morning’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Saturday 8 – Castlemaine, The Bridge Hotel

Wednesday 12 – Sydney, Speaker’s Corner (Sydney Festival)

Thursday 27 – Hobart, Altar

Friday 28 – Adelaide, The Lab

FEBRUARY

Thursday 3 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Friday 4 – Repentance Creek, Repentance Creek Hall

Saturday 26 – Charlton, OK Motels



MARCH

Saturday 5 – Brisbane, Nine Lives

Friday 18 – Wombarra, Wombarra Bowls Club