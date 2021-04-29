Good Morning share new singles ‘Mollyduker’ and ‘Keep It’, sign to Polyvinyl

Good Morning have returned with the double A side single ‘Mollyduker’ and ‘Keep It’, signing to Champagne, Illinois-based label Polyvinyl Records.

The jangly Melbourne duo now share a label with Julia Jacklin, Kero Kero Bonito, Alvvays, American Football, Xiu Xiu and many more.

The dual new singles are a return to the more demure tone of Good Morning’s 2014 debut ‘Shawcross’, with more intricate production and a voice from singer Liam Parsons on ‘Keep It’ that sounds distinctly like Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy. Parsons calls that song “an ode to stasis… Repressed feelings, substance misadventure and arrested development in your late 20s”.

‘Mollyduker’, sung by Stefan Blair, is written about his relationship with his grandfather with the name a reference to a pet name given to Blair by him.

Listen to ‘Mollyduker’ and ‘Keep It’ below.

The two songs are the first new originals from Good Morning since 2019’s ‘Baseball Breakups’. A new full-length record on Polyvinyl is due later this year, with a press release noting Parsons and Blair have started renting “a modest, appropriately scrappy recording studio in Melbourne’s inner north”.

Polyvinyl label director Seth Hubbard offered an enthusiastic press statement on why they signed Good Morning, saying, “I’ve been a fan of the band for years, but when I heard their newest collection of songs I was blown away. We are so excited for Polyvinyl to help share this music with the world.”

The band will hit the road in June with their newly announced ‘Some Shows in Victoria’ tour which, as the name spells out, sees Good Morning travel around their home state.

The shows, heading through metropolitan Melbourne, Castlemaine, Kyneton, Ballarat and Beechworth, will alternate between a full band and just the core duo. Tickets are on sale via the venue.

The dates for Good Morning’s ‘Some Shows in Victoria’ Tour are:

JUNE

Friday 11 – Melbourne, The Curtin Bandroom (6:15pm & 9:15pm + Full Band)

Saturday 12 – Castlemaine, Bridge (Full Band)

Saturday 19 – Kyneton, Major Tom’s (Duo)

Friday 25 – Ballarat, The Eastern (Full Band)

Saturday 26 – Beechworth, Tanswells (Full Band)