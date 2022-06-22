Good Things “apologise unreservedly” for Oztix pre-sale issues

Good Things Festival have issued a statement in the wake of their pre-sale going live yesterday (June 21), apologising for “technical difficulties” that left some with multiple unwanted ticket charges and some with no tickets at all.

The pre-sale took place at 10am local time on Tuesday morning, and what has since been described as “unprecedented demand” overwhelmed the servers of the festival’s ticketing outlet, Oztix.

“The ticketing system functioned as expected, however the processing of payments saw major delays in response time between the system, payment gateway, banks and back again,” said Oztix on a statement.

“This delay in receiving a confirmation from the bank meant that some customers had multiple attempts at buying tickets and were charged multiple times. All of the order receipts are currently being sent to customers, and any customer who has multiple orders will be refunded this afternoon and receive an [sic] refund receipt.”

The festival noted that if a charge has appeared on the purchaser’s bank statement, then they have tickets to the festival. If buyers were double-charged, they will be granted a full refund. “We ask for everyone’s patience whilst we work through all the issues so that we can get on with the business of being excited by this massive line up,” the festival said.

The third installation of Good Things Festival is set to take place this December, three years after it last happened. Bring Me The Horizon and Deftones will headline the festival, while Australian band TISM are set to exclusively appear at the festival for their first shows since splitting in 2004.