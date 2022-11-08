Good Things Festival sideshows confirmed for Deftones, Gojira, Jinjer and more

Good Things Festival organisers have announced sideshows for a slew of acts on their 2022 line-up, led by Deftones, Gojira and Jinjer.

The sideshow program takes place around the festival’s three-date run from December 2 to 4, with outings scheduled for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane respectively. Good Things headliners Deftones will perform one sideshow, at Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre on November 30. Gojira, who’ll be joined by special guests Lacuna Coil, will play Sydney’s Roundhouse on November 29, with two additional sideshows in Melbourne and Brisbane in early December.

Jinjer will perform sideshows at Manning Bar in Sydney (November 30) and the Corner Hotel in Melbourne (November 1), both of which will feature support acts Earth Caller and Future Static. Sideshows are also slated for Millencolin, who’ll perform their own gigs in Melbourne and Brisbane on November 30 and December 5.

The sideshow roster for Soulfly, Electric Callboy, and Jxdn includes two shows each in Sydney and Melbourne, while 3OH!3 and Nova Twins (with Blood Command) will play one headline show each.

The Story So Far and Sleeping With Sirens will both perform in Melbourne, with the latter also appearing at two additional shows in Brisbane and Adelaide. The Story So Far will also take to Belgrave’s Sooki Lounge on December 1. See the full list of Good Things Festival sideshows below. Tickets to the sideshows will go on sale tomorrow (November 9) here.

Good Things’ 2022 edition was first announced in June, and will mark the festival’s first run since 2019. Alongside the sideshow acts, this year’s line-up also includes Bring Me The Horizon, NOFX, TISM, Kisschasy, The Amity Affliction, One OK Rock and Regurgitator, among others.

The festival’s first stop will be held at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, followed by the Sydney edition at Centennial Park and the final outing at Brisbane Showgrounds. Head here for more on Good Things Festival 2022.

