Good Things Festival plots comeback edition for December 2022

Destroy All Lines have announced the return of Good Things, its annual rock and punk festival, confirming dates and venues for a 2022 edition.

The outdoor, daylong event debuted in 2018 with The Offspring and Stone Sour headlining. It toured a 23-act bill across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane that December, and returned a year later for a second edition headlined by Parkway Drive and A Day To Remember. A third iteration was announced for December 2020, and then 2021, however both were inevitably cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Announced in a teaser video yesterday (June 9), Good Things will finally return this year. It’ll start in Melbourne on Friday December 2, returning to its usual home at the Flemington Racecourse. The Sydney edition will follow, set to go down at Centennial Park the following day (December 3), before the circuit wraps up at the Brisbane Showgrounds on Sunday December 4.

At the time of writing, no bands have been confirmed to appear at this year’s Good Things festival. A full line-up will be announced at 10am AEST next Wednesday (June 15), alongside ticketing info. Prospective punters are encouraged to sign up to a mailing list for access to a presale.

Good Things’ 2022 dates are:

DECEMBER

Friday 2 – Melbourne, Flemington Racecourse

Saturday 3 – Sydney, Centennial Park

Sunday 4 – Brisbane, Showgrounds