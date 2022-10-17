Good Things launch ‘Battle Of The Bands’ contest for 2023 edition

Organisers of the Good Things festival have announced a ‘Battle Of The Bands’ competition, where the winning act from each state will perform at their respective edition.

The festival itself was announced back in June. Bring Me The Horizon and Deftones will headline, with acts billed under them including NOFX (performing, as their last-ever shows in Australia, 1994’s ‘Punk In Drublic’) and TISM (reuniting to perform their first shows in 19 years), as well as bands like The Amity Affliction, Gojira, One OK Rock and Millencolin.

Local bands will have until midnight on Friday October 28 to register for the Battle Of The Bands, with the voting process beginning this Wednesday (October 19) and ending on Friday November 4. In each city that Good Things will be held in this year – Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney – there’ll be three rounds of “heats” and one to determine the winner.

Heats will be run concurrently in Brisbane and Melbourne, held every Wednesday in November (2, 9 and 16) ahead of the finals on November 23. They’ll be held on Sundays (6, 13 and 20) in Sydney, with the finals there taking place on November 20.

Of the three winning bands, the one with the most votes overall will receive funding for a recording session at Melbourne’s Wick Studios.

Making a comeback after two years of pandemic-related cancellations, this year’s Good Things will kick off in Melbourne on Friday December 2, returning to its usual home at the Flemington Racecourse. A Sydney edition will follow at Centennial Park the next day (Saturday December 3), before the circuit wraps up at the Brisbane Showgrounds on Sunday December 4.

Rounding out the line-up are the likes of 3OH!3 (performing their first Australian shows in 12 years) and The Story So Far, the Australian debuts for UK “urban punk” outfit Nova Twins and Texan emo-rapper Jxdn, and sets from ‘90s rock staples Millencolin and Regurgitator. It’ll also sport a healthy cohort of local acts, including Polaris, RedHook, Thornhill and Chasing Ghosts.

Also notable is the inclusion of Ukrainian metalcore outfit Jinjer. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, they were forced to cancel all of their upcoming tour plans. However just last week, the band announced that they had “successfully been granted permission to travel abroad as ambassadors of our country to raise funds and awareness about the war raging back home”.

Tickets for the Melbourne date have sold out, but those for Brisbane and Sydney can be found on the festival’s website. A pre-sale was marred by “technical difficulties”, leaving some punters with multiple unwanted ticket charges and some with no tickets at all.