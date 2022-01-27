Good Times 2022 has been cancelled, organisers look to March 2023 event

The inaugural Good Times festival has been cancelled for a second time, with organisers saying they now plan to hold the event in March of 2023.

First announced last April, the Good Times festival marks a new venture by the organisers behind Strawberry Fields, and was funded via the federal government’s Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) initiative. It was pinned to go down last June in the historic township of Tocumwal, NSW, celebrating the Winter Solstice.

It was subsequently postponed by a month, then again to September of 2021, before being cancelled altogether just weeks out from its kick-off. Last month, the team announced that Good Things would finally be held this February, with its line-up – led by Cash Savage And The Last Drinks, Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald, Surprise Chef and Benny Walker – largely unchanged.

Today (January 27), however, they’ve confirmed that next month’s festival will not go ahead, citing concerns around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in local cases, as well as the unpredictable nature of shifting restrictions.

In a statement, organisers wrote: “We had high hopes that we would be able to bring you some good old fashioned good times in the wonderful town of Tocumwal this summer, but sadly with current restrictions and this being a community event, we have made the tough decision to put our plans on hold till 2023.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to all ticket holders for your ongoing support, along with the artists, sponsors and suppliers who we know are equally sad they won’t get to give back to regional NSW and come together with you salt of the earth folk this year.”

Ticketholders can expect to be issued an automatic refund later this week. The team have slated next March for their fifth shot at holding the festival, closing out their statement by saying: “Keep your spirits high and the soul warm with some blues, rock and soul music at home in the meantime and we’ll be back when we have confirmed dates for 2023.”