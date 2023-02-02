Good Times festival adds Surprise Chef, Bumpy, Wax’o Paradiso and more to 2023 line-up

Good Times has added a swathe of new acts to its 2023 line-up, ahead of the music festival’s upcoming debut this March.

Joining the bill for is Melbourne band Surprise Chef, singer-songwriter Bumpy, and DJ duo Wax’o Paradiso. Other new additions include Glass Beams, as well as local acts like Benny Walker, Charly and JUMAN. The new batch of performers is rounded out by Collingwood Casanovas, Don Glori, Claps and Kuzco. See the full line-up, including the new acts, below:

The additions will join three already-announced Good Times 2023 acts: Cash Savage and The Last Drinks, Floodlights and C.W. Stoneking, the last of whom will be joined by his Primitive Horn Orchestra. Good Times will take place on March 25 in Tocumwal, New South Wales. The festival is limited to a 1,000-person capacity, with final release tickets available now here.

Good Times has been postponed and cancelled multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the upcoming edition marking its inaugural event since first being established in 2021. “We’re basically creating the vibe of a private party while leveraging the infrastructure of a major festival site,” Good times organisers – who are also behind Strawberry Fields – said in a press statement.

“We’re proud to be showcasing what we think is some of the best in contemporary Australian music… while also doing our part for the community.” All the profits raised will go towards the Strawberry Fields Community Grants Fund. The program is designed to give back to the Tocumwal community that hosts the festival, and has donated more than $100,000 to local charities and organisations since it was established in 2015.

Prior to its cancellation, Good Times 2022 was to be headlined by Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald, with additional acts including Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Surprise Chef and Benny Walker.