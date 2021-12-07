Good Times Festival announces 2022 dates for rescheduled debut

After a year of postponements and finally a cancellation, the organisers of regional NSW festival Good Times have announced the festival will finally make its debut in 2022.

Set to take place across February 12 and 13 next year in the town of Tocumwal, next year’s line-up will remain largely the same as originally planned. The bill will be headlined by Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald, performing together after having released collaborative LP ‘Push the Blues Away’ in 2020.

Elsewhere on the bill is Josh’s brother (and Teskey Brothers bandmate) Sam Teskey along with Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Surprise Chef, Floodlights, Benny Walker and more to be announced.

All performances that are part of the festival will be either free or donation-based, with proceeds from donations going to local community groups in the Tocumwal area. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow morning (December 9) at 9am.

Good Times, organised by the team behind Strawberry Fields, was originally set to run its inaugural edition in June, but was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was pushed back to July and then once again to September, before finally being cancelled for the year, with organisers eyeing 2022 dates instead.