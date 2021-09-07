Good Times organisers cancel 2021 festival, look towards 2022

The organisers of regional NSW festival Good Times have cancelled what was supposed to be this year’s inaugural event amid rising coronavirus numbers in Australia.

Organised by the Strawberry Fields team, the festival was initially set to debut back in June in Tocumwal, NSW with a lineup that included Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Surprise Chef, Emma Donovan and the Putbacks and more.

It was pushed back to July and then again to September, before finally being cancelled today. A press release issued today (September 8) cites “current numbers and government policy on vaccination” as to why the event is “just not feasible this year”.

Advertisement

However, organisers are looking to the future, with details of Good Times 2022 set to be announced when new plans are in place. Refunds for ticketholders will be processed automatically over the next fortnight.

“We are disappointed that the current situation is preventing us from proceeding with Good Times,” commented festival director Tara Benney in a statement.

“There just isn’t a way that we can move forward in 2021 in the current climate. We wanted to reassure our friends and colleagues in the Toc community we are committed and focused on bringing the best events to you in 2022.”

Good Times is the latest in a string of many Australian festivals that have been forced to cancel their 2021 events due to the ongoing pandemic. Last month alone saw organisers behind Bluesfest, Splendour in the Grass, Grapevine Gathering and Meredith Music Festival all announce they were rescheduling until next year.