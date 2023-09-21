Goodnight, Texas join forces with Metallica’s Kirk Hammett for new single ‘Runaways’

Goodnight, Texas have teamed up with Metallica’s lead guitarist Kirk Hammett for a gritty new single, ‘Runaways’. Check out the track below.

Set to arrive on digital platforms next week, the track is a perfect halfway mark for fans of both Metallica and Goodnight, Texas, as it sees the American band team up with the guitarist and combine their respective folk and thrash metal sound.

Taking a step away from their usual thought-provoking style of folk, the two singer-songwriters Patrick Dyer Wolf and Avi Vinocur instead take more of a classic hard rock approach to the single, before the thrash guitarist contributes one of his signature wah-heavy solos around three-quarters in.

“This is the hardest we’ve ever rocked on a recording,” Dyer Wolf said of the new single (via Metal Injection). “That’s thanks in no small part to an actual and absolute vintage Kirk Hammett wah solo on his legendary Greeny guitar, about which I am self-pinching daily.

“The main riff of the song had been lurking in my drafts like a caged animal since our last album, and at some point in the past year we decided it was time to set it free.”

The ‘Greeny’ guitar he mentions is in reference to the metal musician recently acquiring a world-famous green 1959 Les Paul, which has belonged to members of some of the world’s biggest bands. Originally, the axe was owned by Fleetwood Mac‘s Peter Green and was passed down to Thin Lizzy’s guitarist Gary Moore, who played it for decades before handing it over to Hammett.

“We’re not abandoning our banjos and mandolins, and in fact, there’s banjo in there; if you squint you can hear it,” Dyer Wolf continued, referencing the heavier sound the track opts for. “For now though, we’re slinging double electrics, Scott traded brushes for drumsticks, Chris is grinding the low strings, and we have a metal legend coming in at the 2:25 mark.”

“Runaways” will be released on September 27 on all digital and streaming platforms via 2 Cent Bank Check.

It also follows on from another of the band’s new tracks, ‘Tough’, which saw them team up with Rainbow Girls, as well as from their latest LP, ‘How Long Will It Take Them to Die’, which arrived last year.

In other Kirk Hammett news, the guitarist is currently on tour with Metallica for their extensive ‘M72’ world tour. The run of dates comes following their latest studio album ‘72 Seasons’, which was their 11th studio album and followed on from ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’, which arrived in 2016.

It was also reported earlier this year that he also teamed up with guitar manufacturer Gibson to create replicas of his iconic “Greeny” Les Paul back in March.