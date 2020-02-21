The Goon Sax release music video for ‘Strange Light’

Today (February 21), The Goon Sax released a music video for their song ‘Strange Light’, from their 2018 album ‘We’re Not Talking’.

Drummer Riley Jones directed the video, which features her as a bride in various suburban locations, with a grainy film effect and superimposed butterflies and stars. Watch it below.

The Brisbane trio are on tour in the UK until the end of the month, and will support Eddy Current Suppression Ring at The Triffid in Brisbane on May 1.

They are also recording new material with longtime PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish at Invada Studios in Bristol, their label Chapter Music confirmed to NME Australia today.

See a studio photo The Goon Sax posted to Instagram on February 1:

The Goon Sax played new material in their support slot for Welsh musician Cate Le Bon in December last year. According to a scenestr review of the Brisbane leg, the new songs feature synthesisers, more distortion and drum machines which allows drummer Riley Jones to sing and play guitar.

The Goon Sax were formed in 2013 by Louis Forster (son of The Go Betweens singer Robert Forster) and James Harrison while the pair were still in high school. Jones joined in 2014, and the band have since released the two full-length albums ‘Up to Anything’ and ‘We’re Not Talking’.