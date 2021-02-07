Gordi and Alex Lahey hint at forthcoming collaboration dropping later this week

Alex Lahey and Gordi have dropped hints on social media that a collaborative track is on the way.

The pair, who also happen to be a couple, shared photos on their respective accounts of themselves with their faces covered by anatomical hearts. Country music icon Dolly Parton also features in the background of the images, which Gordi captioned “12.2.21 :: somethin comin”, while Lahey wrote “Where’s Dolly? > Where’s Wally? Friday 12 February 2021”.

Advertisement

It follows on from previous posts on both Gordi and Lahey’s social media accounts, in which each singer is seen posing with a cardboard cutout of Parton. They simply captioned the images with “collab coming soon”, giving little away except that the new track will reference Parton in some way.

Set for release on Friday (February 12), it’ll be the first time the pair have teamed up for a song, and mark each artist’s first new material for the year.

2020 was a big year for Gordi, who released her sophomore album ‘Our Two Skins’ last June. Speaking to NME at the time of the record’s release, the artist – who also happens to be a junior doctor – said “I’ve spent the last eight years doing both music and medicine at a million miles an hour – it’s pretty nice for once to just focus on music”.

Advertisement

Just last month she released ‘Our Two Skins (Remixed) EP’ featuring reimaginings of ‘Extraordinary Life’ by Georgia Maq and ‘Free Association’ by Helado Negro, among others.

Meanwhile, Lahey surprised fans with a quarantine EP in May last year, comprising new cuts of pre-released tracks such as ‘Everyday’s The Weekend’ and ‘I Haven’t Been Taking Care Of Myself’.

She also shared a cover of the Ramones‘ ‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’ last November.