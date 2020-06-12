Gordi and Stella Donnelly to support Bon Iver’s rescheduled Australian tour

Bon Iver have announced the support acts for their rescheduled 2021 Australian tour.

Gordi will join the US band in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, while Stella Donnelly will take to the support stage in her native Perth.

Gordi has long been a friend and collaborator of Bon Iver, having both played at the band’s own music festival Eaux Claires, and as part of the band itself when they appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2016.

Advertisement

Bon Iver were originally set to tour Australia in June of this year, in addition to performing at Tasmania’s Dark Mofo. The festival was subsequently cancelled in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour will now go ahead in March and April next year. All venues are the same, with the exception of Adelaide, which has been upgraded to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Bon Iver’s fourth studio album, ‘i, i’, was released in August last year through Jagjaguwar. Upon its release, NME gave the record five stars, saying the band “has pieced together this fourth album in an impossibly intelligent way”.

Frontman Justin Vernon “and the Bon Iver family”, along with record labels Rhymesayers and the Secretly Group, recently donated $30,000 (AUD $45,000) “to organisations supporting those who need our help right now. These organisations are Minnesota Freedom Fund, George Floyd Memorial Fund, Reclaim The Block and Black Visions Collective”.

Bon Iver’s rescheduled tour dates are:

Perth, RAC Arena w/ Stella Donnelly (March 24)

Adelaide, AEC Arena (27)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (29)

Brisbane, Riverstage (April 1)

Sydney, First State Super Theatre (5&6)

Advertisement

All dates with Gordi unless marked otherwise.