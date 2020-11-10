Gordi announces 3D live album experience ‘Buried City’

Folktronica artist Gordi has announced a new immersive 3D live album experience titled Buried City.

Per an email newsletter, the album consists of “stripped back versions of new and old songs” that Gordi – real name Sophie Payten – performed in Melbourne’s Le Bon Ton.

Each performance was filmed with a 360-degree camera and was stitched together by virtual reality director Michael Beets. Viewers will be allowed to move around and explore the virtual space with their mouse and keyboard.

Watch the trailer for ‘Buried City’ below:

“I can’t see your face and I can’t play these songs for you,” Payten said in the trailer.

“So, I want you to come into this space, wander through the rooms and touch the things that you see. And hopefully you’ll see me. Take a walk through this buried city.”

Buried City will go live next week on Tuesday November 17, and will be free to experience. Sign up for a viewing pass from this link.

Gordi’s latest release was her ‘Extraordinary Life’ remix EP, off the back of her sophomore album, ‘Our Two Skins’, which dropped earlier in June.

She has just completed a string of dates in New South Wales in support of her album release, and will play three more dates early next year to conclude the tour.

Gordi’s 2021 tour dates:

FEBRUARY

Friday 5 – Brisbane, The Triffid (early and late show)

Saturday 6 – Byron Bay, Byron Theatre

Saturday 20 – Hobart, Altar