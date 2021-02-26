Gordi announces free Sydney show happening next week

Gordi has surprised fans today, revealing that she’ll be playing a free show in Sydney next week in celebration of her 2020 album ‘Our Two Skins’.

Having not been able to give the album a proper tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, the concert – which will take place at a “secret city location” – will see Gordi, real name Sophie Payten, play solo in an intimate setting on Wednesday, March 3.

“Playing a free secret show in Sydney on Wednesday night 3 March,” she announced on Twitter, “now not so secret I suppose”.

Playing a free secret show in Sydney on Wednesday night 3 March. Now not so secret I suppose. A special intimate space so spots are v limited! First in best dressed so rsvp – https://t.co/aYsUsTuYKd pic.twitter.com/udHaVu3Ugq — Gordi (@GordiMusic) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

There will be two sittings of the performance, with one show happening at 6pm and another at 8pm. RSVP for the shows here.

The announcement comes off the back of ‘Dino’s’, her new collaboration with Alex Lahey, in tribute to a favourite Nashville dive bar of theirs.

“The eccentricity of Dino’s makes it a place where it feels like anything could happen and anyone could walk through the door,” the duo said in a joint statement.

“Anyone who has been to Dino’s knows that there is genuinely a Dolly Parton cardboard cut-out that lives in the bar and she is Nashville icon.”

Advertisement

Speaking to NME at the time of the release of ‘Our Two Skins’, Gordi explained that she was revelling in spending time solely on music.

“I’ve spent the last eight years doing both music and medicine at a million miles an hour – it’s pretty nice for once to just focus on music”.