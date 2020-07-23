Gordi covers ‘Wrecking Ball’ by Miley Cyrus for Like A Version

Gordi performed a cover of ‘Wrecking Ball’ by Miley Cyrus for triple j’s Like A Version this morning (July 24).

Cyrus originally released the track in 2013. Watch Gordi’s rendition of it below:

As is typical of Like A Version, Gordi played an original alongside her cover. Accompanied by a three-piece band, the singer-songwriter performed ‘Sandwiches’, taken from her latest album, ‘Our Two Skins’.

Gordi – real name Sophie Payten – dropped the album on June 26 via Jagjaguwar. It featured the previously released singles ‘Sandwiches’, ‘Aeroplane Bathroom’, ‘Volcanic’, ‘Unready’ and ‘Extraordinary Life’.

Speaking to NME Australia in the lead-up to its release, Gordi revealed that she quit her job as a doctor to focus on the album.

“I’ve spent the last eight years doing both music and medicine at a million miles an hour – it’s pretty nice for once to just focus on music,” she said.

“I think if I gave up music, it would be denying this very central part of me that is important to my existence.”

Tomorrow (July 25), Gordi will air a special livestream show in celebration of her album’s release. The singer-songwriter will perform at the Sydney Opera House as part of the venue’s digital season. The stream kicks off at 9pm AEST.