Gordi, KYE, Baker Boy and more to play St. Kilda Festival 2022

Baker Boy, Barkaa and Gordi are just some of the acts that have been announced on the performance line-up for next year’s St. Kilda Festival.

Set to take place across St. Kilda throughout early February next year, the festival will now take place across nine days (February 5-13) in an effort to make the event more COVID-safe.

While the full program won’t be announced until January 10, the festival’s organisers have revealed a selection of artists that punters can expect to see. In addition to Baker Boy, Barkaa and Gordi, acts like Daryl Braithwaite, KYE, The Lazy Eyes and Kee’ahn are also set to play the event.

In addition to the performers, the festival will once again host its New Music Competition, which this time around will be hosted online. Videos of entrants performing will be screened online, as well as at the festival itself, with the public being able to vote for the winner. The winner will walk away with $5,000 and an invitation to perform at the 2023 iteration of the festival.

“The 2022 Festival will look a little different but we couldn’t be happier the show

will go on,” Cr Marcus Pearl, Mayor of Port Phillip, said in a press statement.

“Supporting our local arts, entertainment and hospitality industries is very important to us. It’s also a wonderful way to spearhead the summer rebirth of our city as a place where people can connect and enjoy themselves.”

The St. Kilda Festival last went ahead in 2020, prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As it did many other festivals, the pandemic ultimately meant the festival’s 2021 iteration could not go ahead.

2020 marked the festival’s 40th anniversary and sported a lineup of over 50 acts including Hot Dub Time Machine, The Kite String Tangle and Busby Marou.